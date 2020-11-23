UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Ruling Party Insists S-400 Purchase Is Not Subject For 'Bargaining' With US

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:36 PM

Turkey's Ruling Party Insists S-400 Purchase Is Not Subject for 'Bargaining' With US

Ankara believes that political bargaining with the United States over purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense systems is unacceptable, since it procured the S-400 for protecting the national security, Omer Celik, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, said on Monda

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Ankara believes that political bargaining with the United States over purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense systems is unacceptable, since it procured the S-400 for protecting the national security, Omer Celik, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, said on Monday.

This came as a comment to a statement by Unal Cevikoz, an adviser to the head of the opposition Republican People's Party.

Cevikoz claimed that the Turkish government was not deploying the S-400 out of fear of US' sanctions. He also said this would be on the agenda of the opposition if it rises to power.

"Cevikoz gives a free hand to the US leadership to cancel the purchase of S-400, which we bought to protect Turkey's security. The security of our country and the protection of our motherland are not subject to bargaining. Political bargaining on the matter is unacceptable," Celik wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Twitter Ankara United States Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Plan afoot to generate 100,000 MW from indigenous ..

1 second ago

Shanghai airport mass testing staff after virus ca ..

4 seconds ago

China prepares moon probe to bring back lunar rock ..

6 seconds ago

Govt launches mass awareness drive to reduce winte ..

7 seconds ago

UK to Allow Vulnerable Victims to Give Evidence Vi ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Says Tested Negative for Covid ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.