ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Ankara believes that political bargaining with the United States over purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense systems is unacceptable, since it procured the S-400 for protecting the national security, Omer Celik, the spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, said on Monday.

This came as a comment to a statement by Unal Cevikoz, an adviser to the head of the opposition Republican People's Party.

Cevikoz claimed that the Turkish government was not deploying the S-400 out of fear of US' sanctions. He also said this would be on the agenda of the opposition if it rises to power.

"Cevikoz gives a free hand to the US leadership to cancel the purchase of S-400, which we bought to protect Turkey's security. The security of our country and the protection of our motherland are not subject to bargaining. Political bargaining on the matter is unacceptable," Celik wrote on Twitter.