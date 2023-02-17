UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Ruling Party Not Planning To Postpone Elections Over Earthquake - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Turkey's Ruling Party Not Planning to Postpone Elections Over Earthquake - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party is not discussing a postponement of the general election due to the earthquake, with the two date options on the table remaining unchanged, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Friday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants the vote to be held on May 14, while several fellow party members want June 18, but there are no decisions or intention within the party to move the presidential and parliamentary elections to a later date, the newspaper reported.

The report added that the Turkish Supreme Election Council would work on a voting process for the residents who moved from the earthquake zones and for those who stayed in the affected parts of the country.

Last week, the leader of Turkey's opposition Good Party, Meral Aksener, said that the elections in Turkey might be postponed from May 14 to June 18 because of the devastating earthquakes in the country's southeast.

The opposition urged the ruling party not to use the disaster as an excuse to postpone the vote.

Turkish broadcaster Haberturk reported on Thursday, citing sources, that the general election in the country could be postponed for a period from six months to a year, with the election council expected to authorize the postponement at the request of the ruling party.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the disaster in Turkey has exceeded 36,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,414 people, but the United Nations estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.

Related Topics

Election Earthquake United Nations Syria Turkey Vote Tayyip Erdogan February May June From Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

19 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

38 minutes ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

59 minutes ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

1 hour ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.