ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Omer Celik, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party has excluded the possibility of Russian and Turkish troops clashing in Libya, where a fight for power among rival groups has been ongoing since the ousting and killing of Muammar Gaddafi.

Earlier this month, David Schenker, the US Assistant Secretary for the Affairs of the Near East, expressed concern about "Russian mercenaries on the ground" in Libya, as well as "the prospect of increased Turkish involvement [in the situation in Libya], on the side of the GNA [Libyan Government of National Accord]."

"We are not occupants in Libya. There is no way there could be clashes with Russia, which supports Haftar," Turkey's ruling party spokesman Celik told journalists on Monday, adding that Turkish servicemen in Libya will be "training the forces that are willing to protect the lawful government.

"

Earlier on Monday, the lead Russian negotiator in the contact group on intra-Libyan settlement told Sputnik that troops loyal to Libya's UN-backed GNA had reclaimed the northern port city of Sirte after parts of it were briefly occupied by the army of General Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar, who is aligned with a government rival to the GNA, controls much of northern Libya, while the GNA's control is limited to the Libyan capital, Tripoli, and surrounding neighborhoods.

In late November of last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Fayez Sarraj, the head of the GNA, signed memoranda on military cooperation and on understanding of maritime zones.

The Turkish parliament approved military support for Libya on January 2, and on Sunday Erdogan announced that Ankara had sent troops to help the GNA.