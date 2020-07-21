ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which is seeking to regulate the work of social media in the country, has submitted a relevant draft law to parliament, Ozlem Zengin, the head of the AKP parliamentary group, said on Tuesday.

"We have submitted our proposal to the parliament. Our goal is not to shut down social media. We want to regulate them on a legal and administrative basis, so if there are problems on social networks, there is a way to deal with them, there are mechanisms for investigation and authorities to make changes," Zengin told reporters in Ankara.

The lawmaker added that such laws exist in many countries, and Ankara needs to have the ability to counter online crime. Zengin added that AKP would cooperate with other political parties regarding the matter.

The ruling party expects the parliament to adopt the draft law next week. The regulations will obligate major social networks to open permanent offices in Turkey and envision sanctions in case of refusal.