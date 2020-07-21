UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Ruling Party Submits Draft Law On Social Media Regulations To Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Turkey's Ruling Party Submits Draft Law on Social Media Regulations to Parliament

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which is seeking to regulate the work of social media in the country, has submitted a relevant draft law to parliament, Ozlem Zengin, the head of the AKP parliamentary group, said on Tuesday.

"We have submitted our proposal to the parliament. Our goal is not to shut down social media. We want to regulate them on a legal and administrative basis, so if there are problems on social networks, there is a way to deal with them, there are mechanisms for investigation and authorities to make changes," Zengin told reporters in Ankara.

The lawmaker added that such laws exist in many countries, and Ankara needs to have the ability to counter online crime. Zengin added that AKP would cooperate with other political parties regarding the matter.

The ruling party expects the parliament to adopt the draft law next week. The regulations will obligate major social networks to open permanent offices in Turkey and envision sanctions in case of refusal.

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament Social Media Ankara

Recent Stories

Russian Space Agency calls UAE ‘a bright young s ..

11 minutes ago

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

27 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

42 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.