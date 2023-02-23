UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Ruling Party To Downsize Pre-Election Rallies - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Turkey's Ruling Party to Downsize Pre-Election Rallies - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will reduce the scale of pre-election rallies and focus on helping earthquake victims in preparation for the presidential and parliamentary elections, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The ruling party is set to hold the general election as scheduled, on May 14, the newspaper reported.

Many election-related activities that have already been launched will be suspended, and the AKP will revise its program in consideration of the impact of recent deadly earthquakes, the newspaper said.

The campaign will put special emphasis on safety, the environment, housing and earthquakes, and the main part of the pre-election campaigning will be focused on the earthquakes, the report also said.

The party plans to develop an emergency plan and implement it in Istanbul and other Turkish provinces, the report added.

Following the February 6 earthquakes, Turkish media reported the ruling party had been discussing June 18 as a possible alternative date, but the idea had been rejected by its leader, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 43,000. Several new earthquakes hit the area this week as well, adding to the devastation.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan February May June Media From Election 2018 Housing

Recent Stories

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

43 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

2 hours ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

2 hours ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.