ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will reduce the scale of pre-election rallies and focus on helping earthquake victims in preparation for the presidential and parliamentary elections, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The ruling party is set to hold the general election as scheduled, on May 14, the newspaper reported.

Many election-related activities that have already been launched will be suspended, and the AKP will revise its program in consideration of the impact of recent deadly earthquakes, the newspaper said.

The campaign will put special emphasis on safety, the environment, housing and earthquakes, and the main part of the pre-election campaigning will be focused on the earthquakes, the report also said.

The party plans to develop an emergency plan and implement it in Istanbul and other Turkish provinces, the report added.

Following the February 6 earthquakes, Turkish media reported the ruling party had been discussing June 18 as a possible alternative date, but the idea had been rejected by its leader, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 43,000. Several new earthquakes hit the area this week as well, adding to the devastation.