ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party will hold assessment meeting before the election and present its results to the incumbent Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish media outlet Milliyet reported on Monday.

The ruling Justice and Development Party will reportedly hold assessment meetings every Wednesday before the election in order to discuss the work in Constituencies adding that the results will be regularly submitted to Erdogan.

The media outlet added that although there have been no new statements on the election by Erdogan so far, the political backstage is confident that it will take place on May 14.

The devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 gave rise to rumors that the elections might be postponed.

Later on, Erdogan stated that the elections, both the presidential and the parliamentary, in Turkey are scheduled for May 14. The Turkish president said that in March, the parliament would propose May 14 as the general elections date in the country and in case of a rejection he would exercise his presidential powers, which are enough to dissolve the parliament and to announce early elections within 60 days after the respective order is issued.

Erdogan will be the presidential candidate for the People's Alliance. The coalition of the six opposition parties has not yet announced its presidential candidate.