UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Ruling Party To Hold Assessment Meeting Before Election - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Turkey's Ruling Party to Hold Assessment Meeting Before Election - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party will hold assessment meeting before the election and present its results to the incumbent Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish media outlet Milliyet reported on Monday.

The ruling Justice and Development Party will reportedly hold assessment meetings every Wednesday before the election in order to discuss the work in Constituencies adding that the results will be regularly submitted to Erdogan.

The media outlet added that although there have been no new statements on the election by Erdogan so far, the political backstage is confident that it will take place on May 14.

The devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 gave rise to rumors that the elections might be postponed.

Later on, Erdogan stated that the elections, both the presidential and the parliamentary, in Turkey are scheduled for May 14. The Turkish president said that in March, the parliament would propose May 14 as the general elections date in the country and in case of a rejection he would exercise his presidential powers, which are enough to dissolve the parliament and to announce early elections within 60 days after the respective order is issued.

Erdogan will be the presidential candidate for the People's Alliance. The coalition of the six opposition parties has not yet announced its presidential candidate.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Parliament Alliance Tayyip Erdogan February March May Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

20 minutes ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

31 minutes ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

41 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

48 minutes ago
 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being ob ..

4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort being observed today

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmiss ..

PM to inaugurate 100MW Iran-Gwadar power transmission project this week

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.