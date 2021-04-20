Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is set to propose establishing a parliamentary friendship group between Turkey and Egypt, in a new sign of bilateral ties improving, senior AKP lawmaker Bulent Turan said on Tuesday

The strained relationship between the two countries have recently shown marked improvement. Earlier this month, Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, exchanged good wishes for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In March, Cavusoglu said that Ankara was normalizing high-level diplomatic contacts with Cairo.

"As the AK Party group, we will propose the establishment of parliamentary friendship group between the Republic of Turkey and Egypt today,'' Turan said.

Turkey-Egypt relations deteriorated in 2013 when then-president of Egypt, Mohammed Morsi, was deposed, and Abdel Fatah Sisi became the new Egyptian leader. The two countries expelled each other's ambassadors.