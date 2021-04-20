UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Ruling Party To Propose Turkey-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Group - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:31 PM

Turkey's Ruling Party to Propose Turkey-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Group - Lawmaker

Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is set to propose establishing a parliamentary friendship group between Turkey and Egypt, in a new sign of bilateral ties improving, senior AKP lawmaker Bulent Turan said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is set to propose establishing a parliamentary friendship group between Turkey and Egypt, in a new sign of bilateral ties improving, senior AKP lawmaker Bulent Turan said on Tuesday.

The strained relationship between the two countries have recently shown marked improvement. Earlier this month, Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, exchanged good wishes for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In March, Cavusoglu said that Ankara was normalizing high-level diplomatic contacts with Cairo.

"As the AK Party group, we will propose the establishment of parliamentary friendship group between the Republic of Turkey and Egypt today,'' Turan said.

Turkey-Egypt relations deteriorated in 2013 when then-president of Egypt, Mohammed Morsi, was deposed, and Abdel Fatah Sisi became the new Egyptian leader. The two countries expelled each other's ambassadors.

Related Topics

Turkey Egypt Cairo Ankara March Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

5 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

35 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

50 minutes ago

Punjab University issues revised LLB admission sch ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan custodian of honor of P ..

4 minutes ago

Czech minister says ready to send all Russian dipl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.