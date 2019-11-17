UrduPoint.com
Turkey's S-400 Systems To Be 'Ready For Combat' By Spring - Russian Gov't Agency

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The S-400 air missile defense systems that Turkey recently purchased from Russia will be operational and "ready for combat" before spring 2020, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Sunday.

"[Russia] continues to deliver the S-400 systems. We will complete the training of Turkish specialists by the end of the year. By spring the systems will be ready for combat. Everything is going according to plan," Shugaev said.

