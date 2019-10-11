UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Safe Zone In Syria Will Fail Refugee Return Norms - German Deputy Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Turkey's Safe Zone in Syria Will Fail Refugee Return Norms - German Deputy Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkey's plan to create a safe zone in northern Syria would not succeed in meeting international standards for the safe return of refugees, Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jurgen Schulz told reporters on Thursday.

"It is unlikely that the so-called safe zone in northeast Syria, as envisaged by Turkey, would satisfy international criteria for refugee return as laid down by the UNHCR [UN Refugee Agency]," Schulz said.

On Wednesday, Turkey announced the start of Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters and members of the Islamic State in northern Syria in order to neutralize terror threats against Turkey, establish a safe zone and help refugees in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the European member states of the UN Security Council - France, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Germany - Schultz called on Turkey to cease its military operation in Syria given that it will not address Turkey's defense concerns.

Schulz said the renewed hostilities will only undermine the stability, worsen civilian suffering, lead to further displacement and, therefore, result in increased number of refugees and internally displaced persons in Syria and the region.

The military action risks protracted instability in northeast Syria, providing fatal ground for the resurgence of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), which remains a significant threat to regional, international and European security, Schultz added.

The Syrian government has condemned Turkey's offensive calling it an aggression.

Russia has called on Turkey to assess the situation in order not to hamper earlier efforts to settle the Syrian crisis.

