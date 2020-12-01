Turkish security forces continued their onslaught against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in November, arresting 294 suspects linked to the organization during police operations, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Turkish security forces continued their onslaught against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in November, arresting 294 suspects linked to the organization during police operations, media reported on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested by police, gendarmerie, and border forces, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

More than 80 of the suspects were imprisoned or faced other legal proceedings.

Large amounts of weapons, ammunition and documents were seized during the operation.

The IS became globally known in 2014, when it declared itself a worldwide caliphate and began military operations in western and northern areas of Iraq, as well as in Syria, gaining control over the area from western Iraq to eastern Syria by 2015. By now, it has lost almost all territories it once controlled.