UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Security Forces Arrested 294 Suspects With Links To IS In November - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:07 PM

Turkey's Security Forces Arrested 294 Suspects With Links to IS in November - Reports

Turkish security forces continued their onslaught against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in November, arresting 294 suspects linked to the organization during police operations, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Turkish security forces continued their onslaught against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in November, arresting 294 suspects linked to the organization during police operations, media reported on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested by police, gendarmerie, and border forces, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

More than 80 of the suspects were imprisoned or faced other legal proceedings.

Large amounts of weapons, ammunition and documents were seized during the operation.

The IS became globally known in 2014, when it declared itself a worldwide caliphate and began military operations in western and northern areas of Iraq, as well as in Syria, gaining control over the area from western Iraq to eastern Syria by 2015. By now, it has lost almost all territories it once controlled.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Syria Russia Iraq November Border 2015 Media All From

Recent Stories

Nasdaq seeks US approval to require board diversit ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan taking steps for develo ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan Considering All COVID-19 Vaccines to Choose ..

3 minutes ago

Messi rested for Barca trip to Hungary

6 minutes ago

Ishaq, Nawaz left Pakistan with children after loo ..

6 minutes ago

Iran parliament's bid to end nuclear inspections h ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.