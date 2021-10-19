UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Share in World Exports Exceeds 1% for First Time - Trade Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Turkey's share in global exports has exceeded 1% for the first time in the country's history, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Tuesday.

"Turkey's share in world exports exceeded 1% for the first time in the history of the republic. This figure was 0.14% in 1980, 0,43% in 2000. Now Turkish products are exported all over the world. This is Turkey's success," Mus wrote on Twitter, citing data from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey has been a member of the WTO since 1995 and a member of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade since 1951. According to the WTO, Turkey mainly exports agricultural products, including nuts, bakers' wares, and citrus fruit, as well as motor cars, parts for vehicles, petroleum oils and jewelry.

In 2020, the value of Turkey's exports from the agricultural sector amounted to $19.9 billion, while the value of non-agricultural exports was $148.8 billion.

