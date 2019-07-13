UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Strategic Orientation With US, NATO Not Changed By S-400 Purchase - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Turkey's Strategic Orientation With US, NATO Not Changed by S-400 Purchase - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system does not change the strategic orientation of Ankara's relations with NATO and the United States, the Ministry of National Defense announced in a statement after a phone call between Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

"Minister Akar stressed that Turkey's purchase of S-400 does not in any way mean change of its strategic orientation and reiterated that deterioration of bilateral relations would serve the interests of neither Turkey nor the US nor NATO," the ministry said in the statement on Friday.

