Turkey's Syrians Rejoice Over Assad's Fall

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Hundreds of Syrians celebrated the fall of long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad in joyous scenes on Sunday outside the Fatih Mosque in central Istanbul, one of the focal points for their 500,000-strong Syrian community in the Turkish city.

Turkey has become home for millions of Syrians who fled since civil war erupted in their home nation in 2011.

"I didn't expect it to happen one day, not even in three centuries. No one was expecting this. This is a huge victory for us," said Mohamad Cuma, a student who arrived from the northern Syrian city of Aleppo three years ago.

"It's incredible. It's like we've been born again," said Sawsan al-Ahmad, holding her young son by the hand.

Ahmad lived through the first few months of the siege of the strategic city of Homs.

She said she was delighted to be able to take her son to her "home soil", now that Assad has fallen after a lightning offensive by rebels.

Rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and allied factions seized swathes of Syria from government hands, including the cities of Aleppo, Hama and Homs in an offensive that started November 27.

Early on Sunday they entered the capital, Damascus, declaring the demise of an Assad dynasty that had ruled Syria with an iron fist for five decades.

Behind Ahmad, hundreds of Syrians chanted "Allahu akhbar" ("God is greatest").

Some waved Syrian opposition flags and called for Assad to be executed.

In the middle of the jubilant throng, whose chanting could be heard hundreds of metres (yards) away, a man waved a portrait of Abdel-Basset al-Sarout, a former Syrian football star who became a rebel fighter and was killed in 2019 in clashes with Assad's forces.

