This September, Teknofest, Turkey's largest technology and aerospace fair, is set to give out prize money of 3 million Turkish liras ($500,000)

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :This September, Teknofest, Turkey's largest technology and aerospace fair, is set to give out prize money of 3 million Turkish liras ($500,000).

The third edition of the festival, held in the southeastern Gaziantep province, will also provide equipment support worth 4 million Turkish liras ($669,000) for teams which pass the pre-selection stage, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

The six-day event, starting on Sept. 22, will run technology competitions in 21 different categories, such as robotics, electric vehicles, rockets, flying cars, unmanned aerial vehicles, vessels, artificial intelligence, and model satellite.

Last year, the second edition of the festival in Istanbul was visited by 1.7 million people, and its competitions had contestants on 17,373 teams coming from 122 countries, and 2,000 teams went to the finals.

Applications for contestants are being accepted at www.teknofest.org until the end of February.