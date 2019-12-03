Turkey's cooperation with Russia and China, while important, are not an alternative to its relationship with NATO and should instead be seen as an addition to Ankara's foreign policy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Monday ahead of the NATO leaders' meeting

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Turkey's cooperation with Russia and China, while important, are not an alternative to its relationship with NATO and should instead be seen as an addition to Ankara's foreign policy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Monday ahead of the NATO leaders' meeting.

"[Turkey's] relations with China and Russia are expected to be on the agenda of the NATO summit in London. We maintain constructive cooperation based on mutual understanding with China. Russia is also one of the leading partners in the international arena. But relations with it and other countries are not an alternative to our relations with the allies, but on the contrary, an addition," Erdogan said before boarding a plane to the UK capital.

According to Erdogan, while the "security umbrella" provided by NATO is very important, Turkey's geographical location necessitates a multifaceted foreign policy approach.

"But it is also clear that the alliance needs to be updated ... NATO must act much more decisively and effectively, especially in the face of threats from terrorist organizations," the Turkish president added.

Turkey's recent acquisition of S-400 air defense missiles from Russia has put it at odds with its NATO allies. Furthermore, Turkey's recent effort to eradicate Kurdish forces in northern Syria have prompted most NATO members to impose arms embargoes on the nation, leaving it in the most isolated state within the alliance since its accession in 1952.

The annual NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government will be held in London from December 3-4, with Queen Elizabeth II set to host a reception on Tuesday.