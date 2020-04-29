UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Toll Of COVID-19 Cases Rises By 2,392 In 24 Hours, 92 People Die- Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:05 AM

The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has increased by 2,392 over the past day and surpassed 114,600, while the number of deaths has grown by 92 to 2,992, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has increased by 2,392 over the past day and surpassed 114,600, while the number of deaths has grown by 92 to 2,992, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

"Today, 2,392 new cases have been identified, a total of those infected is 114,653. We have lost 92 patients today, with a total death toll amounting to 2,992," Koca wrote on Twitter.

The minister added that 5,018 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those who have been cured to 38,809.

