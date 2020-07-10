Turkey's highest administrative court, the Council of State, has annulled the 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, which means that it can now be used as a mosque, CNN Turk reported on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Turkey's highest administrative court, the Council of State, has annulled the 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum, which means that it can now be used as a mosque, CNN Turk reported on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested last year that Hagia Sophia � formerly, the Church of the Holy Wisdom, which used to be an Orthodox Christian cathedral before becoming a mosque and then a museum � could become a mosque again with free admission.

Ankara has repeatedly stressed that it considers the status of Hagia Sophia, located in Istanbul, its domestic affair and opposes any foreign interference in the decision.

Just earlier on Friday, UNESCO called on the Turkish government to preserve Hagia Sophia as a museum.