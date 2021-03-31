(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Turkish Constitutional Court refused to consider the lawsuit of the prosecutor's office to ban the pro-Kurdish People's Democracy Party (HDP) and returned it for revision, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

The court said that the lawsuit is not prepared well and requires improvements.

The prosecutor's office applied to the top court with the request t ban HDP in mid-March. Turkish authorities accuse the HDP of having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.