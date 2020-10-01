Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Italy on Friday, an official statement said on Thursday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Italy on Friday, an official statement said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu will visit Italy upon the invitation of his counterpart Luigi Di Maio, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Cavusoglu and Di Maio will discuss the preparations of the third Turkey-Italy Intergovernmental Summit, as well as the Turkish-Italian bilateral relations and Turkey's EU accession process, according to the written statement.

The ministers will also exchange views on current regional and international developments during the meeting, it added.