Turkey's Top Diplomat Slams US House Speaker

Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:42 PM

Turkey's top diplomat slams US House Speaker

Turkey's foreign minister on Friday harshly criticized US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her anti-Turkey remarks

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey's foreign minister on Friday harshly criticized US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her anti-Turkey remarks.

"@SpeakerPelosi's rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the Turkish people's will," Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, during a press conference, US President Donald Trump was asked if there would be a peaceful transition of power if he loses the 2020 elections.

"Well, we'll have to see what happens," Trump said.

On Trump's remarks, Pelosi said: "We do know who he admires. He admires [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, he admires Kim Jong Un, he admires [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in Turkey.""But I remind him, you are not in North Korea, you are not in Turkey, you are not in Russia, Mr. President - and by the way, you are not in Saudi Arabia. You are in the United States of America, it is a democracy, so why don't you just try for a moment to honor your oath of office, to the Constitution of the United States?" she added.

