Turkey's Top Diplomat To Attend OIC Event In Morocco

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:06 PM

Turkey's top diplomat to attend OIC event in Morocco

Turkey's foreign minister will attend 50th anniversary celebrations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Moroccan capital Rabat, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday

Turkey's foreign minister will attend 50th anniversary celebrations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Moroccan capital Rabat, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Mevlut Cavusoglu was invited to the event to be hosted by his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on Dec. 12.

Cavusoglu will deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the event.

The OIC was founded on Sept. 25, 1969 in Morocco in reaction to an arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in August of that year. It has 57 member countries and is headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

