UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Tourism Income Stands At $4.1B In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:29 PM

Turkey's tourism income stands at $4.1B in Q1

Turkey's tourism income reached $4.1 billion in January-March, the country's statistical authority announced Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey's tourism income reached $4.1 billion in January-March, the country's statistical authority announced Thursday.

The first quarter revenue fell 11.4% compared to same period last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), amid worldwide travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"While 80.

6% of this income (excluding GSM roaming and marina service expenditures) was obtained from foreign visitors, 19.4% was obtained from citizens resident abroad," TurkStat said.

The number of departing visitors also slipped 15% to 5.6 million during the same period -- 82.2% foreign and 17.8 representing Turkish citizens residing abroad.

TurkStat data revealed that average expenditure per capita was $727 from January to March.

Related Topics

Same January March From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Museum of China to reopen from May 1

7 minutes ago

Former US gymnastics coach Haney suspended for eig ..

7 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat foundation distributes ration bags

3 minutes ago

Beijing to reopen public libraries, galleries

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia surge past 100,000

3 minutes ago

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,732

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.