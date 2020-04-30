Turkey's Tourism Income Stands At $4.1B In Q1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:29 PM
Turkey's tourism income reached $4.1 billion in January-March, the country's statistical authority announced Thursday
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Turkey's tourism income reached $4.1 billion in January-March, the country's statistical authority announced Thursday.
The first quarter revenue fell 11.4% compared to same period last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), amid worldwide travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"While 80.
6% of this income (excluding GSM roaming and marina service expenditures) was obtained from foreign visitors, 19.4% was obtained from citizens resident abroad," TurkStat said.
The number of departing visitors also slipped 15% to 5.6 million during the same period -- 82.2% foreign and 17.8 representing Turkish citizens residing abroad.
TurkStat data revealed that average expenditure per capita was $727 from January to March.