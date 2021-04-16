UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Tourism Sector To See Mass Bankruptcies As Russia Limits Air Traffic - Lawmaker

Turkey's Tourism Sector to See Mass Bankruptcies as Russia Limits Air Traffic - Lawmaker

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia's decision to suspend air traffic with Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus will lead to mass bankruptcies in the latter's tourism sector, according to a lawmaker from Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party.

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the Federal coronavirus response center had made a decision to restrict air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1, as most cases of mutated variants of the coronavirus were imported to Russia from Turkey.

"In 2020, amid the pandemic, Russia again topped the rating of countries in terms of the number of foreign tourists who came to our country ” more than 2 million.

Restrictions on flights from Russia will lead to a large number of bankruptcies in the tourism industry," lawmaker Levent Gok said in a request sent to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, obtained by Sputnik.

The lawmaker asked the minister to explain why the necessary measures to protect the sector and avoid flight restrictions had not been taken at the beginning of the tourist season.

Additionally, the politician requested to estimate the economic losses after the number of tourists dropped by 500,000 and inquired whether the government would take measures to support the tourism sector in Turkey.

