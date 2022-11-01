UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The trust can be easily lost unless proactive steps are taken and the Black Sea Initiative must continue, the Turkish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu said on Monday.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative must continue.

Trust between nations with different development levels can be easily lost unless we take proactive steps today," Sinirlioglu told Security Council members.

He also said they must overcome any difficulties that prevent full implementation of this deal.

On October 29, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol.

The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.