UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Unemployment Rate At 12% In July

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:18 PM

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12% in July

Unemployment in Turkey reached 12% in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Unemployment in Turkey reached 12% in July, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday.

July's figure was up 1.4 percentage points from June, TurkStat said in a statement.The number of unemployed age 15 and over rose 506,000 month-on-month this July to 3.9 million.

During the same period, employment climbed 0.2 percentage points to 45.1%, or 28.7 million people.

The labor force participation rate stood at 51.2% this July, a rise of 0.9 percentage points from March.Some 32.6 million people made up the labor force in July, up 631,000 people from June.

The report said the number of women participating in the workforce also climbed 1.2 percentage points from June to 33%.On an annual basis, the main reading was down 2.4 percentage points from July 2020, the TurkStat data showed.

Enver Erkan, chief economist at Istanbul-based private investment firm Tera Yatirim, said the significant rise in unemployment was driven by the reopening of the services sector, the large supply of youth labor, and the end of government support to maintain employment such as short-time work allowances and unpaid leave cash support.

Noting that the youth unemployment rate � age 15-24 � stood at 23.1% in July, Erkan said the larger labor supply from the young population boosts the importance of creating "suitable" jobs.

Broken down by sector, some 56.2% of people were employed in services, 20.7% in industry, 17.2% in agriculture, and 6% in construction, it noted.

Employment in the agricultural and services sectors rose by 17,000 and 454,000 people, respectively, while it fell 287,000 for industry and 60,000 for the construction sector. "As production activities may ease in industry due to global supply disruptions, we may see a similar figure in this sector in August," Erkan said.

Related Topics

Turkey Agriculture Young Same Reading March May June July August Women 2020 From Government Industry Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Media asked to avoid broadcasting any results one- ..

Media asked to avoid broadcasting any results one-hour after polling ends

8 minutes ago
 Decisions on Deepening Russia-Belarus Integration ..

Decisions on Deepening Russia-Belarus Integration Approved on Basis of 28 Progra ..

8 minutes ago
 Afghan Government Inauguration Ceremony Not Taking ..

Afghan Government Inauguration Ceremony Not Taking Place on Saturday - Taliban

8 minutes ago
 Major Fire Erupts at Metal Plant in Southwestern F ..

Major Fire Erupts at Metal Plant in Southwestern France - Authorities

8 minutes ago
 The beach is back: French Riviera marsh ditches se ..

The beach is back: French Riviera marsh ditches seawalls for sand

8 minutes ago
 Spain to closely work with Pakistan on Afghan peac ..

Spain to closely work with Pakistan on Afghan peace, region's future

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.