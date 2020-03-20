UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Unemployment Rate At 13.7% In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:45 PM

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 13.7% in 2019, the country's statistical authority said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 13.7% in 2019, the country's statistical authority said on Friday.

The figure marked a 2.7% rise compared to the previous year.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the number of unemployed aged 15 and over in Turkey reached 4.

4 million last year -- a rise of 932,000 compared to 2018.

Non-agricultural unemployment rate stood at 16.0% in 2019, showing a 3.1% rise.

"Unemployment rate for the 15-24 age group realized as 25.4% with 5.1%-point increase, employment rate in this age group occurred as 33.1% with 1.9 percentage point decrease," it noted.

The figure for people aged between 15-64 climbed 2.8% to 14.0%, it said.

