Turkey's Unemployment Rate Drops To 8-Year Record Low Of 9.6% - Statistical Institute

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Turkey's unemployment rate dropped from 10% in July to 9.6% in August, the lowest since March 2014, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Monday.

"The unemployment rate estimated 9.6% with 0.4 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month; it was estimated 8.2% for men and 12.5% for women," the TurkStat statement read.

The number of unemployed citizens aged 15 and over decreased by 100,000 month-on-month to 3.3 million in August, the institute said.

The youth unemployment rate covering the 15-24 age group fell by 0.8 percentage point to 18% during the same period, according to the TurkStat data.

This was 15.2% for men and 23.3% for women.

Labor force participation increased by 0.4 percentage point to 53% in August, compared to the previous month.

As a result, the employment rate grew 0.5 percentage point month-on-month to 47.9%, or 31.1 million people at the end of summer, the institute added.

Turkey's unemployment rate has remained relatively steady in recent years despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shocks linked to regional conflicts. The Turkish government has taken a number of measures to boost the country's economy by reducing interest rates and granting producers, exporters and traders cheap credits despite increased prices.

