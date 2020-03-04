The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, after holding talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, that Turkey's unilateral steps damaged the development of trust-based relations, also stressing that people's lives could not be put at risk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, after holding talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, that Turkey's unilateral steps damaged the development of trust-based relations, also stressing that people's lives could not be put at risk.

Borrell and European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic have concluded their two-day visit to Ankara, where they met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and high-ranking officials to discuss the situation in Syria's north-west, where tensions have recently escalated, and the refugee flows coming to and from Turkey after its announcement it is no longer able to restrain the flow.

"Met w Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu. The EU & Turkey have to work together to face common challenges and find solutions. Unilateral actions by Turkey are an obstacle to developing relations of trust, which are needed today more than ever. Lives of people cannot be put at risk," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The European Commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, wrote on Twitter that Turkey and the EU were both interested in ending the Syrian conflict, adding that pressure at the borders and unilateral steps were not an answer.