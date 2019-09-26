UrduPoint.com
Turkey's West Hit By 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake- European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Turkey's West Hit by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake- European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake occurred at 10:59 GMT, with the epicenter located 68 kilometers (42.2 miles) to the west of Istanbul, according to the EMSC. The depth of the earthquake made 12 kilometers.

No damage and casualties have been reported.

