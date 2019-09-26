- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:27 PM
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said
The earthquake occurred at 10:59 GMT, with the epicenter located 68 kilometers (42.2 miles) to the west of Istanbul, according to the EMSC. The depth of the earthquake made 12 kilometers.
No damage and casualties have been reported.