WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday that Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul convention on preventing and combating violence against women was deeply disappointing.

"Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention is deeply disappointing and a step backward for the international effort to end violence against women," Price said in a statement. "We urge all states to strengthen their prevention of and response to all forms of gender-based violence."

The Istanbul Convention is a human rights treaty backed by the Council of Europe. It was adopted in May 2011 in the Turkish city of Istanbul and has entered into force in August 2014.