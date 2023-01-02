The Turkish administrative appeals board has recognized Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women as legal, Turkish media reported on Monday

After the board's decision, Turkey officially withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, the Haberturk broadcaster reported.

Turkey became the first country to ratify the convention on March 14, 2012. However, in March 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, claiming that the purpose of the convention had been changed and the document was "incompatible with Turkey's social and family values." The European Union criticized this decision of Ankara.