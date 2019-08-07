UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Yavuz Vessel Starts Drilling For Gas In Mediterranean - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:47 PM

The Turkish ultra-deepwater drillship Yavuz has begun gas exploration operations in the Eastern Mediterranean off the Cypriot coast amid dispute with Cyprus over maritime borders, Turkish media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Turkish ultra-deepwater drillship Yavuz has begun gas exploration operations in the Eastern Mediterranean off the Cypriot coast amid dispute with Cyprus over maritime borders, Turkish media reported Wednesday.

Yavuz is drilling at the Karpaz-1 well in the Famagusta Bay, the Anadolu news agency reported.

"As of today, we reached a drilling depth of 1,710 meters [1 mile]. We have a 2.5-3 month program here," Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said as quoted by the agency.

According to the agency, another Turkish seismic vessel, Oruc Reis, will arrive this month, bringing the Turkish fleet for exploratory operations in the Mediterranean to a total of four vessels.

Ankara and Nicosia have long been at odds over Turkey's drilling operations off Cyprus' coast.

The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus believe that they have the right to drill for natural resources in this area.

The international community has been critical of Turkey's drilling operations in the region. In July, the European Union said it would reduce its financial assistance to Turkey by 145.8 million Euros ($164 million) and suspend negotiations on an aviation agreement. Washington said it considered Turkey's actions a "provocative step" and called on Ankara to stop drilling. Russia, too, expressed its concerns about the developments and urged the parties to refrain from steps that could cause escalation.

