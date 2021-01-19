Turkic Council to Convene Annual Summit in Istanbul in Autumn - Secretary General

The member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) will hold the next summit in Turkey's Istanbul in fall, CCTS Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev said on Tuesday during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) will hold the next summit in Turkey's Istanbul in fall, CCTS Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev said on Tuesday during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In 2020, the council held an extraordinary summit on 10 April in the format of a video conference to discuss cooperation on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are preparing for the next summit of the Turkic Council, which is scheduled for autumn in Istanbul," Amreyev said, as cited by Aliyev's press service.

The Turkic Council, which includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization to promote cooperation among Turkic states. Hungary has an observer status within the organization.