Open Menu

Turkic States Explore Opportunities To Increase Mutual Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 08:44 PM

Turkic States explore opportunities to increase mutual trade

The Uzbek capital of Tashkent hosted an international conference of think tanks of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazinform News Agency reports

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Uzbek capital of Tashkent hosted an international conference of think tanks of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazinform News Agency reports.

Delegates from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Hungary took part in the conference. Discussions focused on regional cooperation, particularly the potential for fully utilizing existing opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties.

As noted at the conference, foreign trade turnover of OTS member states reached $850 billion last year, with only 7% of that amount accounting for trade between the member countries. Experts stressed that this should not be considered the limit. To raise this figure, the Turkic states need to eliminate transport and logistics barriers, improve infrastructure, and adopt digital technologies in trade.

"Cooperation between analytical centers helps identify areas for collaboration and serves as a foundation for building partnerships within the Organization and implementing economic initiatives," said Obid Khakimov, Director of the Center for Economic Research and Reforms.

At the end of the conference, the think tanks of the OTS member countries signed a memorandum of cooperation. The agreement paves the way for exploring joint initiatives focused on strengthening integration and boosting mutual trade.

Earlier this year, a representative of Uzbekcosmos space agency, Mukhiddin Ibragimov, announced that Uzbekistan plans to launch a satellite in 2026 in collaboration with other OTS member states.

As previously reported, Uzbekistan is developing a comprehensive national space program through 2035, aimed at advancing its space industry.

Recent Stories

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IA ..

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA

15 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

15 minutes ago
 Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’ ..

Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..

15 minutes ago
 MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

30 minutes ago
 ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 ..

ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..

1 hour ago
AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

2 hours ago
 GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentorin ..

GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentoring programme

14 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

2 hours ago

More Stories From World