Turkic States Explore Opportunities To Increase Mutual Trade
ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Uzbek capital of Tashkent hosted an international conference of think tanks of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazinform News Agency reports.
Delegates from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Hungary took part in the conference. Discussions focused on regional cooperation, particularly the potential for fully utilizing existing opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties.
As noted at the conference, foreign trade turnover of OTS member states reached $850 billion last year, with only 7% of that amount accounting for trade between the member countries. Experts stressed that this should not be considered the limit. To raise this figure, the Turkic states need to eliminate transport and logistics barriers, improve infrastructure, and adopt digital technologies in trade.
"Cooperation between analytical centers helps identify areas for collaboration and serves as a foundation for building partnerships within the Organization and implementing economic initiatives," said Obid Khakimov, Director of the Center for Economic Research and Reforms.
At the end of the conference, the think tanks of the OTS member countries signed a memorandum of cooperation. The agreement paves the way for exploring joint initiatives focused on strengthening integration and boosting mutual trade.
Earlier this year, a representative of Uzbekcosmos space agency, Mukhiddin Ibragimov, announced that Uzbekistan plans to launch a satellite in 2026 in collaboration with other OTS member states.
As previously reported, Uzbekistan is developing a comprehensive national space program through 2035, aimed at advancing its space industry.
