Open Menu

Turkic States Forum Urges Easier Trade, More Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Turkic states forum urges easier trade, more cooperation

A forum on logistics of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Thursday calls for urgent measures to facilitate trade relations through extensive cooperation

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ):-- A forum on logistics of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Thursday calls for urgent measures to facilitate trade relations through extensive cooperation.

Addressing the forum in Istanbul, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the organization has the potential to become a global power with its young and dynamic population of 160 million and an economic size exceeding 1 trillion U.S. dollars.

Uraloglu highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor, linking T�rkiye and Europe with China via a Trans-Caspian transport route, for global trade.

"We aim to operate over 200 regular block container trains per year between China and T�rkiye via the Middle Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line in the medium term," he said.

The two-day forum started on Wednesday. The OTS, comprising Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, T�rkiye, Uzbekistan and with Hungary and Turkmenistan as observers, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization to promote comprehensive cooperation among its members.

Related Topics

Europe China Young Istanbul Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Hungary Million

Recent Stories

SBP holds policy rate steady at 22 percent amid in ..

SBP holds policy rate steady at 22 percent amid inflation decline

24 minutes ago
 Capitalizing CPEC potential crucial for expanding ..

Capitalizing CPEC potential crucial for expanding clean energy, access to green ..

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University and Al Nahda National Schools ..

Abu Dhabi University and Al Nahda National Schools join forces to boost academic ..

39 minutes ago
 Babar Azam comes closer to make another record in ..

Babar Azam comes closer to make another record in ODIs

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face Indonesia in Davis Cup World Grou ..

Pakistan to face Indonesia in Davis Cup World Group-II tie on Sept 16

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing HOM

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing HOM

54 minutes ago
FTA showcases stages of development of UAE tax sys ..

FTA showcases stages of development of UAE tax system at 4th Belt and Road Confe ..

54 minutes ago
 Sindh Finance Minister for expediting public welfa ..

Sindh Finance Minister for expediting public welfare, rehabilitation works

3 minutes ago
 Registration open for PITB's training program for ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Seized Huge Cache Of Narcotics At Se ..

Pakistan Navy Seized Huge Cache Of Narcotics At Sea

1 hour ago
 Tokyo shares open higher on tech buying

Tokyo shares open higher on tech buying

1 hour ago
 Launching Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Offshore Patro ..

Launching Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel Held At Romania

1 hour ago

More Stories From World