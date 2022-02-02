Turkish Air Force Conducts Operation Against Kurdish Militants in Northern Iraq, Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Turkish Air Force conducted an operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Turkish Air Force conducted air operation Winter Eagle against the PKK/KCK/YPG terrorists (the Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned in Turkey, Kurdish armed People's Protection Units) in the Derik, Sinjar and Karacak areas used by them in as bases in northern Iraq and Syria," the ministry said.