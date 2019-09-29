Turkish Air Force Downs Unidentified Drone Near Border With Syria - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Two Turkish F-16 fighters downed an identified drone in the province of Kilis near the border of Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"A drone, whose state affiliation and type have not been identified, illegally crossed the Turkish airspace border six times on September 28 in the area of the Operation Euphrates Shield and western Kilis.

At 01:24 p.m. [10:24 GMT], it was downed by two F-16 fighters, which took off from the Incirlik airbase," the ministry said.

The wreckage of the drone fell near the Cildiroba base in Kilis, according to the Defense Ministry.

Turkey has been engaged in military operations against the Kurdish units in northern Syria for several years.