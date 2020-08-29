Turkish Air Force Intercepts 6 Greek Fighter Jets in Mediterranean - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The Turkish Air Force on Thursday intercepted six Greek F-16 fighter jets in the Eastern Mediterranean amid the ongoing dispute over maritime rights in the region, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Turkey has issued an international Navtex alert to carry out gunnery exercises until early September in a disputed area in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"On August 27, Turkish Air Force radar systems detected six F-16 aircraft taking off from Crete and heading toward Cyprus.

With the goal of escorting them away from the area that was declared in Navtex, our F-16 aircraft intercepted them and forced them to leave the area," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkey-Greece tensions exacerbated over the past few weeks as Turkey intensified the drilling closer to the Greek border, ignoring calls to leave the disputed waters. Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military.