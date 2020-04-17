Turkish Air Forces Neutralize 18 Kurdish Fighters in Northern Iraq - Ministry

The Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday that 18 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were "neutralized" in a cross-border air operation in northern Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday that 18 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were "neutralized" in a cross-border air operation in northern Iraq.

The ministry tweeted that the PKK fighters, whom Ankara considers terrorists, were traced to the Qandil Mountains by means of reconnaissance.

It is not clear whether they were killed or captured.

The military added that the operation would continue "until the last terrorist is neutralized."

Turkish armed forces have conducted several large-scale operations in neighboring Iraq and Syria in the past decades targeting the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, seen as a PKK offshoot by Ankara.