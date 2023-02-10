UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Announces Evacuation Of 27,000 People From Areas Hit By Earthquakes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines said on Friday that it will evacuate around 27,000 people from the areas most affected by the devastating earthquakes in the southeast of the country.

The airline is going to charter 150 flights to eight provinces hit by the earthquakes so as to evacuate 26,999 people, the company said.

On Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, hit parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the most powerful quake since 1939. According to the latest data, the death toll in Turkey has reached 18,342, while over 74,000 have been injured.

