Turkish Airlines Bans Iraqi, Syrian, Yemeni Citizens From Taking Flights To Minsk - Source

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:55 PM

Turkish Airlines will no longer accept citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on flights to Minsk amid the migration crisis, with the exception of those holding diplomatic passports and Belarus' residence permits, a source in the airline confirmed to Sputnik on Friday

"Our airline will only accept citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen who have diplomatic passports or Belarus' residence permits on flights to Minsk," the source said.

