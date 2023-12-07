Open Menu

Turkish Airlines Carried 6M Passengers In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Turkish Airlines carried 6M passengers in November

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Turkish Airlines carried 6 million passengers this November, up 4.1% from a year ago, Türkiye's national flag carrier said on Wednesday.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, came in at 80.4% – 84.4% on domestic flights and 79.9% on international flights. The figure was 83.1% in November 2022.

The volume of cargo and mail it carried surged 11% year-on-year to 153,500 tons in November.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) offered by the company went up 12.1% to hit 18.2 billion in the same period.

- January-November

The total number of passengers of Turkish Airlines soared 16.

6% at an annualized pace to 77.3 million in January-November.

Its total load factor edged up by 2.3 points annually to 82.8% in the first 11 months of this year.

ASK grew 16.1% to 215 billion from 185.2 billion for the same period of 2022.

The airline carrier 1.5 tons of cargo/mail from January to November, a year-on-year decline of 2.8% to 1.50 million tons.

Turkish Airlines flies to 339 destinations with its fleet of 487 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.

Related Topics

Company Same January November From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

14 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

14 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

14 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

14 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

14 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

14 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

14 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

14 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

14 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

15 hours ago

More Stories From World