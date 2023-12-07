Turkish Airlines carried 6M passengers in November

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Turkish Airlines carried 6 million passengers this November, up 4.1% from a year ago, Türkiye's national flag carrier said on Wednesday.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, came in at 80.4% – 84.4% on domestic flights and 79.9% on international flights. The figure was 83.1% in November 2022.

The volume of cargo and mail it carried surged 11% year-on-year to 153,500 tons in November.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) offered by the company went up 12.1% to hit 18.2 billion in the same period.

- January-November

The total number of passengers of Turkish Airlines soared 16.

6% at an annualized pace to 77.3 million in January-November.

Its total load factor edged up by 2.3 points annually to 82.8% in the first 11 months of this year.

ASK grew 16.1% to 215 billion from 185.2 billion for the same period of 2022.

The airline carrier 1.5 tons of cargo/mail from January to November, a year-on-year decline of 2.8% to 1.50 million tons.

Turkish Airlines flies to 339 destinations with its fleet of 487 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.