Open Menu

Turkish Airlines Carried 83.4M Passengers In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Turkish Airlines carried 83.4M passengers in 2023

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Turkish Airlines carried 83.4 million passengers in 2023, an annual surge of 16.1%, Türkiye's national flag carrier announced on Monday.

The number of passengers carried on domestic flights soared 19.1% year-on-year to 30.4 million in 2023, while passengers on international routes increased 14.4% to 53 million.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, rose by 1.

9 points to 82.6% last year – 84.3% on domestic flights and 82.4% on international flights.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) offered by the national flag carrier gained 16.4% at an annualized pace to 234.8 billion in 2023.

The volume of cargo and mail it carried dropped 1.2% to 1.66 tons in the same period.

As of the end of last year, Turkish Airlines flies to 340 destinations with its fleet of 440, including passenger and cargo planes.

Related Topics

Same Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan f ..

Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan from China Eximbank

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, ..

Pakistani Shooter Khashmala Talat clinches Silver, Secures Spot in Paris Olympic ..

2 hours ago
 Training workshop on `Science Communication and Di ..

Training workshop on `Science Communication and Diplomacy in Agriculture' to sta ..

7 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago
 Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played ..

Pak vs NZ T20I series: First match will be played on January 12 in Auckland

3 hours ago
ZATCA signs MoU with NEOM

ZATCA signs MoU with NEOM

6 minutes ago
 ‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ re ..

‘It seems you all want to delay elections,’ remarks CJP Isa

3 hours ago
 Oil down as Saudi Arabia cuts prices to Asia, Fed ..

Oil down as Saudi Arabia cuts prices to Asia, Fed rate cut hopes retreat

6 minutes ago
 Markets drop as US jobs deal fresh blow to early r ..

Markets drop as US jobs deal fresh blow to early rate cut hopes

6 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pak T20I vice-captain

Mohammad Rizwan appointed Pak T20I vice-captain

6 minutes ago
 Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World