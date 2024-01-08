Turkish Airlines carried 83.4M passengers in 2023

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Turkish Airlines carried 83.4 million passengers in 2023, an annual surge of 16.1%, Türkiye's national flag carrier announced on Monday.

The number of passengers carried on domestic flights soared 19.1% year-on-year to 30.4 million in 2023, while passengers on international routes increased 14.4% to 53 million.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, rose by 1.

9 points to 82.6% last year – 84.3% on domestic flights and 82.4% on international flights.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) offered by the national flag carrier gained 16.4% at an annualized pace to 234.8 billion in 2023.

The volume of cargo and mail it carried dropped 1.2% to 1.66 tons in the same period.

As of the end of last year, Turkish Airlines flies to 340 destinations with its fleet of 440, including passenger and cargo planes.