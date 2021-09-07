UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Carrier Starts Selling Tickets To Kabul From October 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:27 PM

The Turkish Airlines flag carrier started selling flight tickets to the Afghan capital of Kabul from October 1, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

As of September 7, tickets for October 1 and later are available on the Turkish Airlines' website, with their cost ranging from 7,000 to 15,000 Turkish liras ($845-1,800).

The international air service with the Afghan capital remains suspended. Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey is working with the United States and Qatar to resume flights from the Kabul airport, stressing that airlines will not start performing flights until security is guaranteed,

