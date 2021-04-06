UrduPoint.com
Turkish Airlines Employees Start Getting Vaccine Jabs

Turkish Airlines (THY) started Wednesday (Apr.6) vaccinating its frontline employees such as pilot and cabin crews against COVID-19

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :: Turkish Airlines (THY) started Wednesday (Apr.6) vaccinating its frontline employees such as pilot and cabin crews against COVID-19.

The THY's press office said in a statement, at least 16,256 personnel on active flight duty were reported to the vaccination system of the Ministry of Health.

Since Turkey began a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered over 17.19 million coronavirus vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

More than 9.95 million people to date have received their first doses, while second doses have been given to over 7.

24 million.

In the face of rising case and fatality numbers, Turkey announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas, as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.85 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. Over 131.43 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries nearing 74.6 million.

