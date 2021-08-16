UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Evacuates First Group Of Turkish Citizens From Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:38 PM

Turkish Airlines Evacuates First Group of Turkish Citizens From Afghanistan - Reports

A Turkish Airlines aircraft evacuating Turkish citizens from Afghanistan has landed in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) A Turkish Airlines aircraft evacuating Turkish citizens from Afghanistan has landed in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The Daily Sabah newspaper said that the plane carrying over 320 passengers landed at the Istanbul Airport at 4:45 p.m. local time [13:45 GMT].

Earlier in the day, a Turkish Airlines spokesperson told Sputnik that the airline had not been instructed to send an evacuation plane to Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. All commercial flights to Afghanistan were reportedly canceled the same day but then resumed by the Kabul international airport.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Same Istanbul Sunday Ashraf Ghani Media All From Airport P

Recent Stories

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified sp ..

SGG receive education at virtual NASA-certified space camp

11 minutes ago
 Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of curre ..

Flights to Afghanistan suspended in light of current events: GCAA

11 minutes ago
 URGENT Pentagon Confirms US Forces Killed 2 Armed ..

URGENT Pentagon Confirms US Forces Killed 2 Armed Individuals in Kabul Airport - ..

3 minutes ago
 IOM Offers Support as Earthquake-Battered Haiti Se ..

IOM Offers Support as Earthquake-Battered Haiti Set for Imminent Storm

3 minutes ago
 Polish Ambassador to Israel Remains at Post Despit ..

Polish Ambassador to Israel Remains at Post Despite Controversial Law on Jews' P ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Sending 1,000 Additional Troops t ..

Pentagon Says US Sending 1,000 Additional Troops to Kabul, Bringing Total to 6,0 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.