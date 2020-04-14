Turkish Airlines Extends International Flight Ban Until May 20

Turkish Airlines on Tuesday announced that international flights will remain suspended until May 20 in the light of COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Turkish Airlines on Tuesday announced that international flights will remain suspended until May 20 in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Turkey's national flag carrier extended the ban until May 1.

"In accordance with the decisions taken by the authorities of the Republic of Turkey and to protect the public health from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All our international flights are suspended until May 20, 2020. Starting from April 03, 2020, 23:59 (UTC +3), all our domestic flights are suspended until April 20, 2020," the company said.

The Turkish Health Ministry has so far confirmed 61,049 COVID-19 cases, including 1,296 fatalities. According to the authorities, 3,957 Turkish patients with COVID-19 have recovered.