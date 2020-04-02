Turkish Airlines Extends Suspension of International Flights Until May 1 Over COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Turkish Airlines announced it was extending the suspension of all international flights and reducing the number of domestics ones until May 1 due to the spread of COVID-19.

"As part of the coronavirus outbreak measures, our international and domestic scheduled flights, which were previously stopped until 17 April, are now stopped until May 1 with the latest decision.

During this period, only limited domestic flights will be available," the company said in a statement published on Twitter late on Wednesday.

So far, Turkey has registered more than 15,600 cases of the disease and 277 deaths.