UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Airlines Extends Suspension Of International Flights Until May 1 Over COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:06 PM

Turkish Airlines Extends Suspension of International Flights Until May 1 Over COVID-19

Turkish Airlines announced it was extending the suspension of all international flights and reducing the number of domestics ones until May 1 due to the spread of COVID-19

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Turkish Airlines announced it was extending the suspension of all international flights and reducing the number of domestics ones until May 1 due to the spread of COVID-19.

"As part of the coronavirus outbreak measures, our international and domestic scheduled flights, which were previously stopped until 17 April, are now stopped until May 1 with the latest decision.

During this period, only limited domestic flights will be available," the company said in a statement published on Twitter late on Wednesday.

So far, Turkey has registered more than 15,600 cases of the disease and 277 deaths.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Company April May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IAEA Supports Efforts Against COVID-19 by Providin ..

3 minutes ago

IG Frontier Corp reviews corona lockdown situation ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmay chief presents Rs10 million cheque ..

3 minutes ago

Russia May Become Net Seller of Gold in 2nd Quarte ..

4 minutes ago

Highest spike takes Russia cases over 3,500

3 minutes ago

Togo declares 'state of emergency' over virus

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.