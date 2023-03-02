Turkish Airlines Flight From Russia to Turkey Lands in Hungary for Refueling - Source

A Turkish Airlines charter flight was forced to land in Hungary on March 1 on its way from Russia's St. Petersburg to Turkey's Antalya to enable it refuel after a long wait for a permission to cross EU airspace, a source from the air carrier told Sputnik on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A Turkish Airlines charter flight was forced to land in Hungary on March 1 on its way from Russia's St. Petersburg to Turkey's Antalya to enable it refuel after a long wait for a permission to cross EU airspace, a source from the air carrier told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the TK3673 flight landed in Budapest instead of Antalya after hovering several loops over Lithuania and Slovakia. The plane took off from Budapest and landed in Antalya with a three-hour delay.

"The plane landed in Budapest for refueling, it is an ordinary measure," a source said.

The source added that the company was waiting for a permission to fly over the Polish airspace and because of this had to hover over Lithuania, which resulted in the necessity to refuel the plane.