UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Flight From Russia To Turkey Lands In Hungary For Refueling - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Turkish Airlines Flight From Russia to Turkey Lands in Hungary for Refueling - Source

A Turkish Airlines charter flight was forced to land in Hungary on March 1 on its way from Russia's St. Petersburg to Turkey's Antalya to enable it refuel after a long wait for a permission to cross EU airspace, a source from the air carrier told Sputnik on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A Turkish Airlines charter flight was forced to land in Hungary on March 1 on its way from Russia's St. Petersburg to Turkey's Antalya to enable it refuel after a long wait for a permission to cross EU airspace, a source from the air carrier told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the TK3673 flight landed in Budapest instead of Antalya after hovering several loops over Lithuania and Slovakia. The plane took off from Budapest and landed in Antalya with a three-hour delay.

"The plane landed in Budapest for refueling, it is an ordinary measure," a source said.

The source added that the company was waiting for a permission to fly over the Polish airspace and because of this had to hover over Lithuania, which resulted in the necessity to refuel the plane.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Company Budapest St. Petersburg Antalya Slovakia Lithuania Hungary March From

Recent Stories

PCB issues Women's League exhibition matches detai ..

PCB issues Women's League exhibition matches details

18 minutes ago
 SBP increases  policy rate by300bps amid efforts ..

SBP increases  policy rate by300bps amid efforts for IMF deal

20 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first ..

HBL PSL 8: Gladiators win toss, opt to field first against Qalandars

22 minutes ago
 House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Ar ..

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Arts

56 minutes ago
 DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, ..

DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

56 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival continue ..

Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival continues on 4th day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.