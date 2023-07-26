Open Menu

Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Passenger Suicide - Company

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 04:20 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A Turkish Airlines passenger plane en route from Istanbul to Marrakesh made an emergency landing in Algiers after one of the passengers committed suicide, the Turkish flag carrier said on Tuesday.

The crew of flight TK619 suspected something was wrong when a passenger who went to the toilet shortly after departure did not leave for a long time, the company noted.

After the toilet door was broken, the crew tried to give the passenger first aid, but it did not help and the plane made an emergency landing in the capital of Algeria, the company said, adding that the aircraft continued its flight later.

